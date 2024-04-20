UP Board Result 2024 LIVE Updates: UP Board Results Out, 89.5% Qualify Class 10, 82.6% Class 12

UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2024 LIVE:

UP Board 10th & 12th Result 2024 LIVE Updates: The Uttar Pradesh Madhyamik Shiksha Parishad (UPMSP) has announced the results of the Matric (Class 10) and Intermediate (Class 12) board examinations for 2024 today.

The pass percentage of students in Class 10 has been recorded as 89.5 per cent, while the percentage recorded for Intermediate is 82.60 per cent.

Prachi Nigam from Sitapur has topped the High school results with a score of 98.5%. She scored 591 marks out of 600 in the exam. Deepika Sonkar from Fatehpur has bagged the second position with a score of 98.33%. While Navya Singh from Sitapur is the third topper with 98%. The second topper scored 590 out of 600 marks while the third topper got 588 out of 600 marks.



Candidates who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website of the upresults.nic.in, upmsp.edu.in, result.upmsp.edu.in

The students will be required to enter their login credentials to check the results. They will also have the option to check the board results using the SMS facility and DigiLocker.



Here are the LIVE updates on the UP Board 10th and 12th Result 2024:

Apr 20, 2024 14:53 (IST) UP Board Result 10th 2024 LIVE: Girls Outshine Boys In Class 10 Results

The top 10 positions in the Matric exam are dominated by girls. Of the 10 toppers around eight are girls while 2 are boyys.

Apr 20, 2024 14:52 (IST) UP Board Result 10th 2024 LIVE: Results Available On This Link

Students who appeared in the exam can check their results on the official website. The results are available at upresults.nic.in or results.upmsp.edu.in.

Apr 20, 2024 14:37 (IST) UP Board Result 2024 LIVE: Prachi Nigam Tops Class 10 With 98.5%

Apr 20, 2024 14:08 (IST) UP Board 10th, 12 Result 2024 LIVE: UP Board Results Out



Apr 20, 2024 13:47 (IST) UP Board 10th, 12 Result 2024 LIVE: Board's Strategy To Maintain Integrity Of Exams

Candidates were distributed with admit cards complete with QR code to secure identification. More than three lakh exam invigilators were deployed, and a three-tier team, consisting of the center administrator, external center administrator, and static magistrate, were established to open question paper packets at examination centers, aiming to prevent any malpractices. To combat cheating, the Special Task Force (STF), local intelligence department, and police were mobilized. The monitoring extended to social media, with the creation of the Quick Response Team (QRT) to swiftly address any irregularities online.

A robust monitoring system comprising 1297 Sector Magistrates, 430 Zonal Magistrates, 75 State-level observers, and 416 mobile squads were established to oversee the examination process.



Apr 20, 2024 13:38 (IST) 10th And 12 Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Results To Be Announced At 2pm

Secondary Education Council Secretary of UP board Dibyakant Shukla said through a press release that the results of the high school and intermediate examinations of the year 2024 will be announced on April 20 at 2:00 pm from the Secondary Education Council Headquarters in Prayagraj.

Apr 20, 2024 12:38 (IST) 10th And 12 Result 2024 LIVE Updates: Board To Announce Topper's List

Along with the UPMSP Results 2024, the board will also announce the pass percentage (gender-wise, district-wise, and overall), topper's list, and other important statistics.

Apr 20, 2024 11:37 (IST) UPMSP UP Board Result 2024 Live: Over 55 Lakh Students Registered For Exam

According to the UPMSP, this year, a total of 29,47,311 students registered for the Class 10 board examination while 25,77,997 students registered for Class 12 examinations. The total number of students registered for the board exam is 55,25,308, with over 3 lakh students leaving the exams midway.