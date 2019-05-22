Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. Result Declared; Check Here

UP B.Ed. Result 2019: Know How, Where To Check

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University (MJPRU), Bareilly has announced the Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. Joint Entrance Examination 2019 or UP B.Ed. JEE 2019 answer key and score card online. Download Here. Students can log in to the official website using their registration number and password. The UP B.Ed. JEE exam was held on April 15. Through UP B.Ed. entrance exam score, students will be shortlisted for admission to 16 universities situated in the state. After UP B.Ed. result declaration, MJPRU will release counselling schedule for shortlisted students.

UP B.Ed. Result Declared: Know How To Check

Go to the official portal

Click on the UP B.Ed. result link

Enter the details like registration number and date of birth

Submit the details

Save a copy of the result

The UP B.Ed. JEE was conducted for two papers. In paper 1 there were 100 questions carrying 200 marks in total. Out of these 50 questions were from General Knowledge and 50 questions were from English/Hindi language.

In paper 2, there were 100 questions again carrying total 200 marks. Out of these 50 questions were for General Aptitude Test and 50 were subject-specific. Both the papers were of three hours duration.

Click here for more Education News

Election Results for Lok Sabha Election 2019 will be out on May 23. Get the latest election news and live updates on ndtv.com/elections. Catch all the action on NDTV Live. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for news updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the election 2019