Uttar Pradesh B.Ed. Admission Counselling Date Announced

UP B.Ed. admission counselling to start soon

Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Rohilkhand University, Bareily has released the counselling date for UP B.Ed. admission. The counselling for B.Ed. Admission will begin on June 6, 2019. More details will be released later on the official website. The UP B.Ed. JEE exam was conducted in April and the result for UP B.Ed. Joint Entrance Exam was released in May. Students who qualified in the UP B.Ed. JEE will participate in the counselling procedure for seat allotment and admission.

The counselling process for both main and pool seats is expected to be over by June 30. The counselling is likely to be conducted in the online mode. The new academic session is expected to begin from July 1, 2019 and the last date for direct admission and student verification is July 10, 2019.

UP B.Ed. JEE exam is conducted for admission to two-year B.Ed. course offered at 16 universities in Uttar Pradesh.

UP B.Ed. JEE was conducted for two papers. In paper 1 there were 100 questions carrying 200 marks in total. Out of these 50 questions were from General Knowledge and 50 questions were from English/Hindi language.

In paper 2, there were 100 questions again, carrying total 200 marks. Out of these 50 questions were for General Aptitude Test and 50 were subject-specific.

