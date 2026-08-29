Want To Study At A Top Australian University? Here's What Mumbai Campus Offers

The University of Western Australia (UWA), a global top-100 university and a member of Australia's prestigious Group of Eight, has received a Letter of Approval (LOA) from the University Grants Commission (UGC) for its overseas branch campus in Mumbai.

The approval brings UWA closer to welcoming its first batch of students in Mumbai, offering them the opportunity to pursue higher education at a globally recognised Australian university without leaving India.

Dr Diane Smith-Gander AO, Chancellor of the University of Western Australia, said the Mumbai campus is about giving students access to a globally recognised UWA education while keeping them connected to the opportunities, communities and aspirations of India.

"The opening of UWA Mumbai is an important milestone for the University and for our relationship with India. Most importantly, it is about creating new opportunities for students, giving them access to a globally recognised UWA education while they remain connected to the opportunities, communities, and aspirations of India. We are delighted to be at this point in our journey and look forward to welcoming our first students to Mumbai," she said.

UWA Mumbai will offer students an educational experience that combines the university's academic standards and global outlook with access to Mumbai's dynamic business, technology, finance, and innovation ecosystem.

Nagesh Singh, High Commissioner of India to Australia, said: "UWA's Mumbai campus is another strong example of the growing depth of the Australia-India education relationship. It gives Indian students the opportunity to experience an Australian university education in India while creating new connections between our two countries. I look forward to seeing the first cohort of UWA students begin this exciting new chapter in Mumbai."

Professor Amit Chakma, Vice-Chancellor of the University of Western Australia, said: "Receiving the UGC Letter of Approval is an important step towards welcoming our first students to UWA Mumbai. Our focus now is on creating an exceptional student experience from day one-an experience that combines UWA's academic excellence and global perspective with the opportunities available in India. We are particularly excited to welcome our students to AI Jumpstart and Orientation, where they will begin building the skills, connections, and confidence that will shape their UWA journey."

Ahead of the start of classes, UWA Mumbai will introduce students to university life through AI Jumpstart, an early learning experience designed to help students build confidence and familiarity with artificial intelligence and its applications.

"The programme will help students understand how AI is shaping industries and the future of work, while encouraging them to explore the technology responsibly as part of their academic journey," a university statement said.

Orientation will also begin before the September intake, allowing students to familiarise themselves with the Mumbai campus, meet their peers and faculty, understand the UWA learning environment, and prepare for the transition to university life.

"UWA Mumbai will give students the opportunity to build the knowledge, skills, and global perspective needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world. Beyond the classroom, students will be encouraged to engage with real-world challenges, explore emerging technologies, and develop connections with peers, academics, and industry," the university statement further read.

The student experience will be supported by UWA's global community, creating opportunities for students to build an international network from the very beginning of their university journey.

About The University Of Western Australia

The University of Western Australia ranked 77th in the QS World University Rankings 2027.

For more details, students are advised to visit the university's official website.