Planning to Study In Australia? DigiLocker Launches New Document Tool

The National e-Governance Division (NeGD) under the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) has partnered with the Association of Australian Education Representatives in India (AAERI) to launch 'AAERI Verify'.

Integrated with DigiLocker, the digital platform will enable secure, paperless and consent-based verification of academic, identity and financial documents for Indian students applying to Australian universities. The platform was officially unveiled at the AAERI Annual Convention in New Delhi on August 7.

Launched by AAERI in collaboration with NeGD, AAERI Verify is a source-verified authentication platform designed to streamline credential checks for Australian higher education institutions. Through its integration with DigiLocker, students can securely share authentic, issuer-verified digital documents directly from authorised sources, reducing dependence on physical paperwork and manual verification.

Two-Stage Verification Process

According to MeitY, the platform replaces traditional document verification with a secure two-stage process.

Stage 1 involves a student check conducted before the university application process begins.

Stage 2, a sponsor check, is initiated immediately after a student receives an admission offer, enabling institutions to verify the authenticity of financial documents.

With the student's explicit consent, Australian universities can access digitally signed records issued by original authorities through DigiLocker. The system is designed to reduce the risk of fraudulent documents, strengthen data privacy and significantly shorten application processing times.

Strengthening India's Digital Public Infrastructure

JL Gupta, Director, NeGD, said the collaboration demonstrates how India's Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) can address challenges beyond the country's borders, reported ANI.

He highlighted the integration of DigiLocker with AAERI Verify as a secure and trusted framework for simplifying the international admissions process.

Gupta also outlined NeGD's role in developing and managing India's digital infrastructure. Established under MeitY in 2009, NeGD supports project management, policy formulation and technology appraisal across government digital platforms, including those serving organisations such as the Union Public Service Commission, Ministry of External Affairs and NITI Aayog.

DigiLocker, a flagship DPI initiative under MeitY's NeGD, currently has more than 72 crore registered users.

The partnership is expected to extend India's digital public infrastructure into the global education sector, while making the application and credential-verification process more efficient, secure and transparent for Indian students seeking admission to Australian universities.