University Of Southampton Delhi Opens Applications For First Intake

The University of Southampton, Delhi campus is currently accepting applications for the first intake. Interested and eligible candidates can apply by visiting the official website. The application window for the first round will close on November 29. Students will be notified about their confirmation of admission by mid-January 2025. Additionally, two more admissions rounds will take place for August 2025 entry. The application fee of Rs 5,000 is exempted for the first application round. Details regarding scholarships and accommodation options will be released soon.

The University of Southampton has become the first foreign university to receive approval from the Indian government to set up a full-fledged campus in India under the new National Education Policy (NEP).

In collaboration with the Oxford International Education Group (OIEG), the University of Southampton will oversee the development of the new campus, including student admissions and enrolment services. This marks the inaugural opportunity for students in India to study at a world-renowned UK institution ranked among the top 100 globally, according to a university statement.

The academic programs at the India campus will be the same as those offered at the UK campus, with identical modules, assessments, and academic standards.

Students completing their studies at the India campus will receive the same degree as those studying in the UK, with identical certificates and transcripts, ensuring no distinction between the two campuses.

Undergraduate Programmes

BSc Business Management

BSc Accounting & Finance

BSc Computer Science

BSc Economics

Postgraduate programmes

MSc International Management

MSc Finance

"We are thrilled to be opening our inaugural application round for what will become our very first intake of students at our University of Southampton Delhi campus," Professor Andrew Atherton, vice-president of International and Engagement said.

"We have already had interest from many high calibre students and are looking forward to welcoming them to our new, state-of-the-art campus in Gurugram, Delhi."