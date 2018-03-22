University Of Madras April 2018 Exam Table Released; Check Here

The University of Madras has released the April 2018 examinations time table on the official website.

Education | | Updated: March 22, 2018 16:22 IST
 Share
EMAIL
PRINT
COMMENTS
University Of Madras April 2018 Exam Table Released; Check Here

Madras University time table can be downloaded from the website: unom.ac.in

New Delhi:  The University of Madras has released the April 2018 examinations time table on the official website. The official Madras University time table can be downloaded from the website http://www.unom.ac.in.  April 2018 examinations time table of all undergraduate courses have been provided on the website. University of Madras has released the result for undergraduate and postgraduate semester exam conducted in November 2017 in January this year. Later, it had released the revaluation results of these exams in March.

According to the time table released recently, Madras University Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) April 2018 exams will begin on April 10.

Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree Choice Based Credit System examinations, APRIL 2018 for candidates admitted from the academic year 2008 - 2009 will begin from April 11.

Bachelor of Sciences (BSc) and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) degree Choice Based Credit System examinations April 2018 for candidates admitted to the course of study from the academic year 2008- 09 will begin from April 10.

BCom (Honours) degree examinations, April 2018 of Choice Based Credit System for candidates admitted from 2008-2009 will start from April 11.
 

University of Madras April - 2018 Examinations Time Table


Click the links given here to access the time table:

B.A Examination Timetable

B.Com Examination Time Table

B.Sc./B.C.A Examination Time Table

BBA/ B.Sc.ISM /B.Sc VISCOM

B.COM(HONS) Examination Time Table

BCOM(CS) Examination Timetable

OT Examination Time Table

Comments
Click here for more Education News

 

Trending

University of MadrasUniversity of Madras Time Table

................................ Advertisement ................................

................................ Advertisement ................................

Quick Links
DiabetesHIV & AIDSCancerRedmi Note 5Samsung Galaxy S8 PlusJio PhoneCambridge AnalyticaRajdev RanjanAadhaar CardKeto DietRadhika Apte

................................ Advertisement ................................