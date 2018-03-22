University Of Madras April 2018 Exam Table Released; Check Here

According to the time table released recently, Madras University Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) April 2018 exams will begin on April 10.
Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree Choice Based Credit System examinations, APRIL 2018 for candidates admitted from the academic year 2008 - 2009 will begin from April 11.
Bachelor of Sciences (BSc) and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) degree Choice Based Credit System examinations April 2018 for candidates admitted to the course of study from the academic year 2008- 09 will begin from April 10.
BCom (Honours) degree examinations, April 2018 of Choice Based Credit System for candidates admitted from 2008-2009 will start from April 11.
University of Madras April - 2018 Examinations Time Table
Click the links given here to access the time table:
B.A Examination Timetable
B.Com Examination Time Table
B.Sc./B.C.A Examination Time Table
BBA/ B.Sc.ISM /B.Sc VISCOM
B.COM(HONS) Examination Time Table
BCOM(CS) Examination Timetable
OT Examination Time Table
