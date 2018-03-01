University Of Madras Revaluation Results 2017 Declared @ Unom.ac.in; Check Now

Madras University, Chennai has released UG, PG, professional degree revaluation results of November 2017 exams today.

Education | Updated: March 01, 2018 19:15 IST
New Delhi:  Madras University, Chennai has released UG, PG, professional degree revaluation results of November 2017 exams today. University of Madras revaluation results can be accessed from the official website of the varsity. The university had released the result for undergraduate and postgraduate semester exam conducted in November 2017 on last week of January this year. Students were allowed to apply for the reconsideration and revaluation from February 2, 2018 to February 8, 2018.

Madras University Results: How to check UG/PG November Exam Revaluation Result 2017

The students who are searching for Madras University revaluation results may follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to official website for Madras University: www.unom.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link "UG / PG / Professional Degree Examination Revaluation Results - November 2017" given under the announcement tab
Step 3: On next page, enter your register number and click on "Get Marks"
Step 4: Check your results

Click here for more Education News
 



