University Of Madras Revaluation Results 2017 Declared @ Unom.ac.in; Check Now

Madras University Results: How to check UG/PG November Exam Revaluation Result 2017
The students who are searching for Madras University revaluation results may follow these steps:
Step 2: On the homepage, click on the results link "UG / PG / Professional Degree Examination Revaluation Results - November 2017" given under the announcement tab
Step 3: On next page, enter your register number and click on "Get Marks"
Step 4: Check your results
