University Of Madras Likely To Declare UG/ PG April 2018 Result Today

Madras University Result 2018: Know How To Check

University of Madras is likely to declare the UG/ PG results for the exam held in April 2018. As per reports, the result is expected to announce the result after 2 pm. The result will be announced by the varsity today and students can login to the official website to check the result. Students can check the result at the official website unom.ac.in. Result will also be declared for the professional degree exams held in April. Madras University Bachelor of Commerce (BCom) April 2018 exams had begun on April 10 alongside, Bachelor of Sciences (BSc) and Bachelor of Computer Application (BCA) degree Choice Based Credit System examinations. Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree Choice Based Credit System examinations and BCom (Honours) degree examinations had begun on April 11.Meanwhile for the academic session 2018-2019 the University has just completed the registration process for admission to PG and MPhil courses. For PG Diploma, Diploma and Certificate courses the last date to apply is July 31, 2018.