Cop Was 0.09% Short Of First Class Grade. Then, Court Came To His Rescue

The 54-year-old senior police officer completed his ML course in the University of Madras in 2019.

The Madras High Court has come to the rescue of an IPS officer, who had obtained 59.91 per cent aggregate marks in his ML course, just 0.09 per cent short to get first class, by directing the University of Madras to give the same.

Justice Abdul Quddhose gave a direction to this effect while allowing a writ petition from Dr Pa Moorthy, IPS, recently.

"This Court after giving due consideration to the averments contained in the affidavit filed in support of the writ petition and after giving due consideration to the fact that the petitioner despite his other pre-occupation as an Indian Police Service Officer with his hard work has been able to complete the ML course successfully and has secured 59.91% aggregate marks and is only short by 0.09% to secure 60% which will enable him to get first class, is in agreement with the view taken by a single judge of this Court (in some other case decided earlier).

Accordingly, the petitioner's aggregate marks in M.L. Degree course (private study) at the Madras University is rounded off to 60% instead of 59.91% actually secured by him in the examinations and this writ petition is allowed," the judge said.

According to the petitioner, who was 54 years old, he completed his ML course in the University of Madras in 2019.

With his sheer hard work and perseverance, he was able to complete the course with flying colours. His limited time as an IPS officer, he devoted his time and successfully completed the course.

Since the aggregate percentage of marks secured by him is short by just 0.09 per cent for achieving first class, he had given a representation to the University to round off the marks to 60 per cent. But it was not considered. Hence, the present writ petition was filed.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)