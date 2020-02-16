Madras University To Give A Final Chance To Candidates With Arrears

The details are available on the official website of Madras University, at unom.ac.in.

University of Madras has opened a window to allow candidates who has arrears but completed their courses in April 2012 and earlier. According to a statement from Madras University, candidates belonging to various Undergraduate, Post Graduate and Professional of Arts, Science, Commerce, Management and other courses completed in April 2012 and earlier and still have arrears beyond the transitory provision will be permitted to appear for the next two examination i.e. November 2019 and April 2020 as last and final chance.

The varsity also asked the PG students to contact the PG Exam section of University of Madras to get equivalent paper under current regulation.

"The UG/PG/ Professional candidates of Arts, Science, Commerce, Management and other courses completed in April 2012 and earlier and still have arrear(s) beyond the transitory provision be permitted to appear for the next two examination i.e. November 2019 and April 2020 as last and final chance," the official statement from Madras University said.

The details are available on the official website of the varsity, at unom.ac.in. Application forms should be submitted online and mannual applications will not be considered.

Application process

- The candidates who have completed the course of study and willing to appear for April 2020 examinations have to register through online only. The last date for online registration will be 26/02/2020 without fine and it will be 05-03-2020 with fine.

- The candidates can log-on to the website (www.unom.ac.in) and for log-in use their Register Number.

- All the information should be filled in and no column should be left blank.

- Application submitted beyond the prescribed date will not be considered and shall be rejected.

- Online payment through SBI Collect using ARREAR ID (AVAILABLE IN ON LINE ARREAR APPLICATION)

- Manual application will not be considered.

