University Body Extends Deadline For Claiming Pending Fellowships, Check Details

The dates have been extended as UGC received multiple requests for extending the dates from the stakeholders.

Stakeholders are requested to claim their pending dues on Scholarship Fellowship Management Portal.
New Delhi:

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification regarding the pending fellowships offered to higher educational institutions and fellows. As per the official notification, UGC has extended the deadline for claiming pending dues. Stakeholders including the higher educational institutions and fellows can claim their dues by October 8, 2024. 

"UGC has received several representations to extend the last date for claiming pending dues. It has, therefore, been decided to extend the last date up to 8th October 2024. Stakeholders (HEI's and fellows) are requested to claim their pending dues i.e., fellowship/house rent allowance/contingency admissible up to August 2024, by October 8, 2024 on Scholarship Fellowship Management Portal (SFMP)," the official notification from UGC reads. 

The UGC had earlier increased the amount of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Senior Research Fellowship (SRF) and Post Doctoral Fellowship. The revised fellowships were applicable from January 1, 2023.

The deadline for claiming fellowships was previously scheduled for July 8, 2024. The dates were extended after the commission received several representations to extend the last date for claiming pending dues. The stakeholders were asked to claim their pending dues by July 9, 2024.

As per the official notice, the UGC is disbursing fellowships/scholarships through Scholarship and Fellowship Management Portal (SFMP) developed by Canara Bank which is integrated with Public Financial Management System (PFMS) platform for payments through DBT mode.

Track Education News, Exam updates , Campus, Study Abroad related news live on NDTV.com

UGC, Fellowship, Scholarship
