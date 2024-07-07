Major IIT Roorkee Scholarships for UG and PG Students

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee, an institute for higher technological education and research in engineering, offers various scholarships for students enrolled in undergraduate and postgraduate courses.

It offers Bachelor's degree courses in 10 disciplines of Engineering and Architecture. Students can pursue postgraduate degrees in 55 disciplines of Engineering, Applied Science, Architecture, and Planning at the institute. Facilities for doctoral work in all departments and research centres are also available at the institute.

Here is a list of scholarships provided by IIT Roorkee:

James Thomason Scholarship

This scholarship is available for students of BTech, BArch, Integrated Dual Degree (IDD), Integrated Master of Technology (IMT), Integrated Master of Science (IMS), and BS-MS programmes admitted through JEE (Advanced). Applicants must have an All India Rank (AIR) in JEE (Advanced) up to 250 to be eligible for this scholarship.

Merit-cum-Means (MCM) Scholarship

In this scholarship, UG students are awarded a minimum of Rs 1000 per month for 10 months per academic year, along with a refund of the remaining tuition fee.

Dr. S.K. Goel and Mrs. Kusum Goel Scholarship

This scholarship aims to help four financially constrained undergraduate students entering the institute. The scholarship amount is Rs 2.0 lakh per student each year.

INSPIRE SHE Scholarship

The Scholarship for Higher Education (SHE) under the Innovation in Science Pursuit for Inspired Research (INSPIRE) program, sponsored and managed by the Department of Science & Technology (DST), is awarded to students pursuing undergraduate courses and continuing up to postgraduate studies. Eligibility is based on being in the top 1% of Class 12th standard examination results from respective boards or achieving an eligible rank in competitive examinations such as JEE (Main), JEE (Advanced), NEET (AIPMT), and KVPY. Recipients must secure admission in the science stream at any recognized college, university, or academic institution.

Scholarship for Two Disadvantaged Students Pursuing Engineering Education

In this scholarship, two disadvantaged undergraduate students receive an amount of USD 1000 each per year. The students must maintain a minimum CGPA of 7.0 at the end of each academic year to retain this scholarship.