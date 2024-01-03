University Body Asks Institutions To Implement Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked the Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) to take action in order to keep a check on drug addiction in the country. Noting that students and youth are particularly vulnerable to the menace of the substance use, the UGC said that that HEIs can take action at the Institutional level to sensitise the campus and other possible surrounding locations through their faculty, NSS volunteers, student clubs.



The HEIs must hold regular interventions and activities on substance use prevention at the campus, UGC noted.

An official notification by the university body said, "As you are aware, drug addiction is a major challenge in many Higher Educational Institutions (HEIs) with numerous cases of youngsters getting addicted to substance abuse. The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment (MoSlE), Government of India has implemented the Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan (NMBA) for drug demand reduction in the country. The programme coordinates and monitors all aspects of drug abuse, prevention, assessment of the extent of the problem, prevention action, treatment and rehabilitation of users, dissemination of information and public awareness."

Talking about the measures that can be taken by the higher educational institutions, the UGC said that the institutions must create common clubs with various activities relating to ragging, non-use of substances, following safety measures etc.

The university body has suggested a list of activities to spread awareness and information, education and communication (IEC) material along with best practices that can be followed. An Anti-drug declaration at the time of admission can be taken to invoke a commitment from the students to have responsible behaviour during studies.