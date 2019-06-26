Rajasthan University Releases Bachelor Of Arts Result; Link Still Not Responding

Rajasthan University BA part I, part II, part III result released

Uniraj Result 2019: Rajasthan University has released the result for BA part I, part II, and part III exams. While the result for BA Part III was announced on June 24, the result for BA Part I and BA Part II exam was announced on June 25. The result links provided on the University's website was not working last night and students are facing problem in accessing their result even today. In case a student is unable to check their result in the first attempt, they should try again after some time.

Rajasthan University BA Result 2019: How To Check?

By following the steps given below, students will be able to check their result both from a computer and a mobile phone with internet connectivity.

Step one: Go to official Rajasthan University website: uniraj.ac.in.

Step two: In the Student's Corner section, you will find the link for Results.

Step three: Click on the result link provided.

Step four: Enter the required details.

Step five: Submit and check your result.

Rajasthan University had released the result for undergraduate exams conducted in March and April in the second week of June.

There are four colleges which are constituent college of Rajasthan University - Maharaja College, Maharani College, Commerce College and Rajasthan College.

