UNESCO Staffing Team Paris Hiring Programme Specialist At Chile, Check Details To Apply

Ministry of Education has released a circular notifying a vacancy for the post of Programme Specialist (Natural Science) at Santiago, Chile, by UNESCO's Staffing Team. The deadline for the applying to the post is September 30, 2024. Applicants interested in applying for the post are required to fill an on-line application form by visiting the UNESCO careers website.



Candidates having an Advanced University degree (Master's or equivalent) in the field of Natural Sciences (Environment, Ecology, Hydrology, Earth Sciences and Basic Sciences) and Engineering are eligible to apply for the post. Applicants with a degree in PhD in Natural Sciences, engineering or a related field can visit the official website of the UNESCO for detailed information.



Having a work experience of a minimum of four years of progressively responsible and relevant professional experience in the ﬁeld of Natural Science will help. Of the total work experience, preferably two years should be acquired at international level.

Experience in planning, designing, managing, implementing and evaluating programmes and projects related to the ﬁeld of Natural Sciences will be preferred. Having a proven resource mobilisation experiences and partnership building for international science programmes is also desirable.

Skills and competencies required for the post include knowledge of the 2030 agenda for sustainable development and understanding of the UNESCO SC Natural Sciences Programmes.



The approximate annual starting salary for this post is US $ 86,627. UNESCO's salaries consist of a basic salary and other benefits which may include if applicable 30 days annual leave, family allowance, medical insurance, pension plan etc.

