Uttarakhand Board Result 2026 Soon: Ways To Check Class 10, 12 Marksheet

UK Board Result 2026: The Uttarakhand board Class 10 and 12 results are anticipated in the coming days for the high school exams conducted from February 23 to March 20, and for the intermediate examinations conducted from February 21 to March 20, 2026. Based on previous years' record, the Uttarakhand Board of School Education (UBSE) is expected to declare the high school and intermediate results in the third or fourth week of April.

Last year, the UK Board 10th and 12th results were announced on April 19. The overall pass percentage for Class 10 stood at 90.77%. Students must score at least 33 per cent marks in aggregate to pass the Uttarakhand board examinations. Students can also check their scores from the NDTV Education Portal to avoid heavy traffic on the official website.

Uttarakhand Board Result Official Website

Class 10 and 12 candidates can download their marksheets from the official website of the board, ubse.uk.gov.in. Candidates can click on the board exam tab and select their class accordingly. Students are required to enter their roll number, date of birth, and the CAPTCHA code in the result login window to access their Uttarakhand high school (Class 10) and intermediate (Class 12) results.

UK Board Result 2026 On SMS

Students can also use the SMS facility to check their results offline.

Open the SMS application Type "UK10(Roll Number)" for Class 10 or "UK12(Roll Number)" Send it to 56263 or 5676750

The board will send the qualifying status of the candidate on his/her phone via SMS alert.

Result On DigiLocker

High school and intermediate candidates can also check their scorecards on the DigiLocker platform.

Visit results.digilocker.gov.in

On the homepage, select 'Uttarakhand Board of School Education'

Select your class (Class 10 or 12)

Enter roll number and date of birth in the login window.

Click on submit

The 10th and 12th scorecards will contain the student's name, roll number, school's name, date of birth, subject-wise marks obtained, total marks, passing status, and division.

Students who are not satisfied with their results can apply for re-evaluation of their answer scripts. The application fee and other details will be made available on the official website once the re-evaluation window opens.