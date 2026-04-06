UIDAI Internship 2026: Check How To Apply, Eligibility Criteria And Stipend Details

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is inviting applications for Internship 2026 in Bengaluru. Candidates can apply by visiting the official website.

A total of 28 positions are opened by the UIDAI for candidates who have skills in programming languages, ReactJS, React Native, data science, artificial intelligence, machine learning, full stack development, Android, iOS development, and UI/UX design.

Read internship details here

Direct link to appy here

The application window will be closed on April 15 and selected candidates will be offered a stipend. This is the six-month internship in Bengaluru.

The internships are available for B.Tech, M.Tech, BE, Bachelor of Design, Master of Design, Bachelor and Masters of Mathematics, and Bachelor/Masters of Statistics disciplines. Candidates are advised to check required details by visiting the official website and submit the correct document to apply. The application will be cancelled if UIDAI finds any information incorrect.

Internship Duration & Location

The internship will be based in Bengaluru and will run for a minimum duration of six months. UIDAI has mentioned that preference will be given to candidates who can commit to the full duration.

