UGC Urges Use Of Handloom Robes For Convocations To Instill Indian Pride

Universities are requested to share the steps taken in response to this recommendation.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has once again urged universities to opt for ceremonial robes crafted from handloom fabrics during special events like convocations. The UGC had previously made this appeal in July 2015 and 2019.

In an official release on Monday, the UGC stated that using handloom fabrics not only instills a sense of pride in being Indian but also contributes to the promotion of the handloom industry.

The industry plays a vital role in providing employment opportunities, particularly in rural areas, it added.

The release also mentioned that attire made from handloom fabrics is more suitable for India's climate.

According to the UGC, several universities have already adopted handloom fabrics for ceremonial attire during their annual convocations. However, it pointed out that some universities have yet to revise their ceremonial dress code. The UGC emphasised the importance of considering the shift to handloom fabrics for ceremonial dress, reinforcing its previous suggestion.

"Taking the UGC's suggestion, many universities have already switched to handloom fabrics for ceremonial attire during their annual convocations. However, it is noted that some universities have still not changed their ceremonial dress code during the convocation. It is again requested that the Universities consider switching to handloom fabrics as ceremonial dress," the university body said.

Universities are requested to share the steps taken in response to this recommendation, including images and videos, on the UAMP portal.