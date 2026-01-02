University Body Takes Cognisance Of Dharamsala College Student's Death, Orders Probe

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has taken serious cognisance of the death of a student at Government Degree College in Dharamsala and constituted a fact-finding committee to examine the circumstances leading to the incident.

The move follows the death of a 19-year-old second-year student on December 26 while undergoing treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital in Ludhiana. The student's family has alleged that she was subjected to prolonged harassment on campus, which severely impacted her physical and mental health.

In its statement, the UGC said the fact-finding committee will review the sequence of events, examine whether existing anti-ragging and grievance redressal mechanisms were adequately implemented by the institution, and assess any institutional lapses. The panel is expected to submit recommendations aimed at ensuring accountability and preventing similar incidents in the future.

The higher education regulator said stringent action will be taken against those found responsible, reiterating that the safety and well-being of students is paramount.

According to the FIR, three senior students identified as Harshita, Aakriti and Komolika allegedly assaulted and intimidated the victim on September 18. A video recovered from the student's phone, recorded during treatment, showed her recounting repeated incidents of harassment and naming a college professor, Ashok Kumar, who she said had engaged in inappropriate conduct. Following these incidents, her health reportedly deteriorated over the next few months.

The video has become a key piece of evidence in the ongoing investigation.

Based on the complaint, the police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Himachal Pradesh Educational Institutions (Prohibition of Ragging) Act, 2009, charging the three senior students with ragging and voluntarily causing hurt, and the professor with sexual assault. Further investigation is underway.

The commission reiterated that all higher education institutions are required to strictly enforce anti-ragging norms and ensure a safe and secure environment for students. Any failure to do so, the UGC said, will invite strict regulatory action.