UGC Seeks Suggestions On Exam Reforms Stakeholders are asked to send their suggestions to the commission by June 22.

Share EMAIL PRINT UGC Seeks Suggestions On Exam Reforms New Delhi: The higher education authority,



Stakeholders are asked to send their suggestions to the commission by June 22.



"Development and regular revision of curriculum on 'Learning Outcomes based Curriculum Framework' by HEls is one of such quality initiatives of UGC," the statement said.



"Examination reform is one of the major tasks initiated in this direction. Keeping in consonance with these initiatives a Committee has been constituted to recommend and suggest reforms in Examination system," the statement added.



The suggestions are invited on themes like objectives of examination system, models of examination system which can be followed in India, structural and procedural changes needed in the examination system, grade and credit-transfer in the examination system, moderation procedure, on-demand examination, an internal examination and external examination.



"All concerned are, therefore, requested to kindly send their views/suggestions (in not more than 150 words) for each theme in the prescribed format latest by 22nd June, 2018 to cflouqc@gmail.com," the UGC statement said.



(With Inputs from IANS)



The higher education authority, UGC on Thursday asked teachers, students, controller of examination, education personnel, eminent educationists and public at large for their suggestions on examination reforms in the higher education domain. The University Grants Commission (UGC), in a notice issued on Thursday, said it has formed a committee to "recommend and suggest reforms in examination system" in the higher education institutions.Stakeholders are asked to send their suggestions to the commission by June 22."Development and regular revision of curriculum on 'Learning Outcomes based Curriculum Framework' by HEls is one of such quality initiatives of UGC," the statement said."Examination reform is one of the major tasks initiated in this direction. Keeping in consonance with these initiatives a Committee has been constituted to recommend and suggest reforms in Examination system," the statement added.The suggestions are invited on themes like objectives of examination system, models of examination system which can be followed in India, structural and procedural changes needed in the examination system, grade and credit-transfer in the examination system, moderation procedure, on-demand examination, an internal examination and external examination. "All concerned are, therefore, requested to kindly send their views/suggestions (in not more than 150 words) for each theme in the prescribed format latest by 22nd June, 2018 to cflouqc@gmail.com," the UGC statement said.(With Inputs from IANS) NDTV Beeps - your daily newsletter