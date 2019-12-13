UGC Revises Stipend Amount For BSR Fellowship In Science

UGC has revised fellowship amount for BSR fellowship in Science

University Grants Commission (UGC) has revised the fellowship amount for BSR Fellowship in Science. In a notice released recently by the Commission, it has notified the increase in the fellowship amount for Junior Research Fellows and Senior Research Fellows.

The University Grants Commission, in its meeting held on February 26, 2019, approved the revised rates of fellowship amount under UGC scheme for JRF/SRF in Science, Humanities and Social Science (UGC-NET).

In view of this, the UGC has also revised the rates of BSR Fellowship, for those NET/GATE/CPAT qualified candidates who were selected before merging of BSR Fellowship scheme with NET-JRF. BSR Fellowship scheme was merged with NET-JRF since CSIR UGC-NET exam held in June 2016.

The JRF amount has been revised from Rs. 24,800 per month to Rs. 31,000 per month and the SRF amount has been revised from Rs. 27,900 per month to Rs. 35,000 per month. The revised rates are applicable with effect from January 1, 2019.

UGC had revised the fellowship amount details of Junior Research Fellowships (JRF) and Senior Research Fellowship (SRF) in Science, Humanities and Social Sciences in June this year, and of JRF and SRF for SC, ST and Minorities in November. All revised amounts are payable with effect from January 1, 2019.

Click here for more Education News