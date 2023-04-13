UGC NET Result For December Cycle To Be Announced Today. Here's How To Check

Over 8.3 lakh candidates appeared for UGC-NET exam December cycle.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results for the December 2022 cycle of National Eligibility Test or NET today, University Grants Commission chairman M Jagadesh Kumar confirmed on Twitter. The NTA will release the result on ugcnet.nta.nic.in and ntaresuts.nic.in. The candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth to check the result. They can download the result to keep a soft copy with them when required. The final provisional answer sheet was released last month.

"NTA will announce UGC-NET results by tomorrow. For details, you may please visit https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in," Mr Kumar said in his tweet.

The candidates who appeared in the exam immediately asked the UGC chief the time when the results will be released, but he did not answer those queries.

According to UGC, a direct link to check marks will appear on the website when the result is released.

Over 8.3 lakh candidates appeared for UGC-NET exam December cycle for 83 subjects, which was conducted in five phases between February 16 and March 16.

As per NTA website, the agency has been entrusted by the UGC with the task of conducting the NET exam, to determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for 'Assistant Professor' as well as 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.

The UGC-NET is being conducted in computer-based test (CBT) mode since December 2018.

It is conducted twice every year (June and December). Due to COVID-19 in 2020 and 2021, the cycles of UGC-NET were merged and conducted together.