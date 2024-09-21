Advertisement

UGC NET Result 2024, Final Answer Key To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download

The exam covers 83 subjects, including Hindi, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil and more.

Read Time: 2 mins
UGC NET Result 2024, Final Answer Key To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download
UGC NET Result 2024: Candidates will be able to check their results by visiting the official website.
UGC NET Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the results for the UGC-NET June 2024 exam soon. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam will be able to check their results by visiting the official UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2024 Result: Steps To Download Result

  • Step 1. Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in
  • Step 2. On the homepage, select the link titled "UGC-NET Result 2024"
  • Step 3. Enter your login details, such as your application number and date of birth
  • Step 4. Submit the details, and your result will appear on the screen
  • Step 5. Download the scorecard and save it for future reference

UGC NET 2024: Examination Pattern

The UGC NET exam is conducted by the NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The test consists of two papers, both comprising objective-type, multiple-choice questions. It determines the eligibility of candidates for the positions of 'Assistant Professor' as well as 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.

Marking Scheme

  • Each question carries 2 marks
  • There is no negative marking for incorrect answers
  • Unanswered questions or those marked for review will not earn any marks
  • If a question is deemed incorrect or ambiguous, all candidates who attempted it will receive full marks for that question

The exam was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024, in two shifts.

The exam covers 83 subjects, including Hindi, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, and Mass Communication and Journalism.

UGC NET Result 2024, Final Answer Key To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download
