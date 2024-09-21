UGC NET Result 2024, Final Answer Key To Be Out Soon, Check Steps To Download

UGC NET Result 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the results for the UGC-NET June 2024 exam soon. Candidates who have appeared for the entrance exam will be able to check their results by visiting the official UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

UGC NET 2024 Result: Steps To Download Result

Step 1. Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2. On the homepage, select the link titled "UGC-NET Result 2024"

Step 3. Enter your login details, such as your application number and date of birth

Step 4. Submit the details, and your result will appear on the screen

Step 5. Download the scorecard and save it for future reference

UGC NET 2024: Examination Pattern

The UGC NET exam is conducted by the NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode. The test consists of two papers, both comprising objective-type, multiple-choice questions. It determines the eligibility of candidates for the positions of 'Assistant Professor' as well as 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.

Marking Scheme

Each question carries 2 marks

There is no negative marking for incorrect answers

Unanswered questions or those marked for review will not earn any marks

If a question is deemed incorrect or ambiguous, all candidates who attempted it will receive full marks for that question

The exam was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024, in two shifts.

The exam covers 83 subjects, including Hindi, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, and Mass Communication and Journalism.