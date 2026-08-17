UGC NET Result 2026: NTA To Re-Conduct 3 Papers, What About 84 Other Subjects?

UGC NET Result 2026: National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced a re-exam for three subjects under the UGC NET June 2026 exam. The English, Commerce and Sociology papers will be conducted again. The agency received several complaints about errors in the question papers. NTA has clarified that the re-exam of these three papers will not delay the results of the other 84 subjects.

The allocation of JRF seats and the issuance of e-certificates for Assistant Professor eligibility and PhD admission for these 84 subjects will not be delayed.

Why Is NTA Re-Conducting 3 UGC NET Papers?

NTA said it received several complaints regarding multiple errors in the English, Commerce and Sociology question papers. A committee was formed to examine the concerns.

The committee found several factual, typographical and translation errors. These included misspelt names of scholars, incorrect book titles, problems in question wording, grammatical errors, punctuation mistakes and other issues.

The committee recommended re-conducting the three papers to ensure a fair and error-free examination. NTA said that errors of this extent could not be corrected simply by dropping questions after the challenge process.

UGC NET Re-Exam 2026 Dates

The re-examination will be held on the following dates:

English: September 9, 2026, 9 AM to 12 Noon

Commerce: September 9, 2026, 3 PM to 6 PM

Sociology: September 10, 2026, 9 AM to 12 Noon

No additional examination fee will be charged for the re-examination. City, exam centre and admit card details will be announced separately on the official website.

NTA has also stated that the number of candidates qualifying for Assistant Professor eligibility will be equal to 6% of candidates who appeared in the June 2026 test or the re-test, whichever is higher.