UGC NET June Admit Card 2024 To Be Out Soon For All 83 Subjects, Details Here

UGC NET June 2024 Admit Card: With the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024 exam just around the corner, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the admit cards for all registered candidates. The UGC NET exam, scheduled for June 18, will be conducted in OMR-based test mode. Candidates are required to download their admit cards from the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

In a significant change, the NTA will administer the UGC NET 2024 exam for all 83 subjects on a single day, a shift from the previous practice of holding exams over multiple days.

The UGC NET hall ticket 2024 is an essential document for exam day. Candidates must bring the hall ticket, a valid government-issued photo ID, and two passport-size photographs, ideally matching the one uploaded during registration.

Earlier, on June 7, the UGC NET exam city slip 2024 was issued to notify candidates of their exam center locations. The NET admit card 2024 will provide detailed information, including personal details, selected subject, roll number, exam center, exam timings, and test day guidelines.

Candidates must thoroughly read and adhere to the instructions on the admit card. The admit cards will not be sent by post, and no duplicate admit cards will be issued at the exam center.

"In case a candidate is unable to download the Admit Card from the website, he/she may approach the Help Line of NTA between 9.30am and 5.30pm or write to NTA at ugcnet.nta.ac.in; ugcnet.ntaonline.in," the NTA said.

The UGC-NET is held biannually in June and December. To maintain a consistent examination schedule, the National Testing Agency (NTA), in agreement with the UGC, is administering the UGC NET December 2023 exam for 83 subjects in selected cities nationwide.

"Awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/or Eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET. The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not eligible to be considered for the award of JRF. Candidates who qualify the eligibility test for Assistant Professorship are governed by the rules and regulations of the concerned Universities/Colleges/State Governments, as the case may be, for recruitment of Assistant Professors," the official notice states.

UGC NET June 2024: Examination Pattern

The test will consist of two papers. Both papers will comprise objective-type, multiple-choice questions. There will be no break between the papers.