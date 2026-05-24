UGC NET June 2026 Registration Date Extended: Check Revised Application Schedule Here

UGC NET June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the last date for submission of the UGC NET June 2026 application form once again. As per the latest public notice issued on May 23, 2026, candidates can now submit their online application form till May 24, 2026, up to 11:50 PM. The last date for payment of examination fee has also been extended till May 24, 2026. Meanwhile, the application correction window will remain open from May 26 to May 28, 2026. NTA said the extension has been provided after receiving requests from several candidates across the country. However, the NTA has clarified that no further extension will be granted.

NTA Revises UGC NET June 2026 Dates

According to the official notice, the revised schedule for UGC NET June 2026 is as follows:

Last Date to Submit Application Form: May 24, 2026 (Till 11:50 PM)

May 24, 2026 (Till 11:50 PM) Last Date for Fee Payment: May 24, 2026 (Till 11:50 PM)

May 24, 2026 (Till 11:50 PM) Application Correction Window: May 26 to May 28, 2026 (Till 11:50 PM)

May 26 to May 28, 2026 (Till 11:50 PM) Public Notice Release Date: May 23, 2026

Earlier, the application process was scheduled to conclude on May 23, 2026.

How to fill Application Form for UGC NET June 2026?

Candidates can follow the steps given below to complete the application process:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Click on the UGC NET June 2026 registration link

Register using the required credentials

Fill out the application form carefully

Upload the required documents and photographs

Pay the examination fee through Debit Card, Credit Card, Net Banking, or UPI

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future use

NTA Says No Further Extension Will Be Given

In the official notice and social media posts, NTA clearly mentioned that this is the final extension for UGC NET June 2026 registrations. Candidates who have not yet completed the process are advised to apply immediately.