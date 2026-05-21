UGC NET June 2026 Registration Date Extended: Check Revised Schedule, Application Link Here

UGC NET June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the registration deadline for the UGC NET June 2026 examination. According to the official notice, candidates can now submit the online application form till May 23, 2026, up to 10 AM. Earlier, the last date was May 20, 2026. The application fee can also be paid till May 23, 2026 till 11:50 PM. Meanwhile, the correction window for editing application details will remain open from May 25 to May 27, 2026. Interested candidates can apply online through the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

UGC NET June 2026: Revised Schedule

NTA revised the important dates after receiving multiple requests from candidates seeking more time to complete the registration process. The updated schedule is as follows:

Last date to submit online application form: May 23, 2026 (up to 10 AM)

May 23, 2026 (up to 10 AM) Last date for fee payment: May 23, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

May 23, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM) Application correction window: May 25 to May 27, 2026 (up to 11:50 PM)

Candidates are advised to complete the registration process before the deadline to avoid last-minute technical issues.

How to Apply for UGC NET June 2026?

Candidates can follow these simple steps to fill out the application form:

Visit the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Click on the UGC NET June 2026 registration link

Complete the registration process using basic details

Fill in the application form carefully

Upload required documents and photographs

Pay the application fee online

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future use

NTA has also advised candidates to regularly visit the official website for the latest updates and announcements regarding the examination.