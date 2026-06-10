UGC NET June 2026 City Intimation Slip Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

UGC NET June 2026 City Slip: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance city intimation slip for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026. Candidates appearing for the examination can now check their allotted exam city and make travel arrangements in advance.

The city intimation slip is available on the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download it by logging in with their application number and password.

According to the official schedule, the UGC NET June 2026 examination will be conducted at various centres across the country on June 22, 23, 24, 25, 29, and 30, 2026.

In an official notice, the NTA said, "The candidates are required to check/download their Examination City Intimation Slip for UGC-NET June 2026 examination (using the login credentials) from the website ugcnet.nta.nic.in, w.e.f. 10 June 2026."

The agency has clarified that the city intimation slip is not the admit card. It is issued only to inform candidates about the city in which their examination centre will be located, allowing them sufficient time to plan their travel and accommodation arrangements.

"Candidates may please note that this is not the admit card for the UGC-NET June 2026 examination. This is advance information for the allotment of the city where the Examination Centre will be located, to facilitate the candidates," the notice stated.

The NTA further informed that the admit cards for UGC NET June 2026 will be released separately at a later date.

How To Download UGC NET June 2026 City Intimation Slip

Visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the UGC NET June 2026 city intimation slip link available on the homepage.

Enter your application number and password.

Submit the details and log in.

Download and save the city intimation slip for future reference.

UGC NET June 2026 City Slip: Here's Direct Link To Download

In case of any difficulty in downloading or checking the examination city intimation slip, candidates can contact the NTA Help Desk at 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official UGC NET website for the latest updates regarding the examination and admit card release.