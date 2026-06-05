UGC NET June 2026: Admit Card Details, Marking Scheme, Exam Day Rules

UGC NET June 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2026 admit cards by June 15, as per the official calendar. Meanwhile, students can expect the advance intimation of examination city by June 10, 2026. The UGC NET admit card will be issued to candidates based on their fulfillment of the NET eligibility requirements, indicating the person is eligible to appear for the UGC NET 2026 exam.

The UGC NET 2026 examinations for the June cycle will be held from June 22 to 30. The exam will determine the eligibility of Indian nationals for award of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to PhD.

UGC NET Marking Scheme

The UGC NET June 2026 examinations will be held for 85 subjects in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. Based on the official marking scheme, each question carries two marks in the UGC NET examination. There is no negative marking for incorrect responses. Candidates must also note that no marks will be given for unanswered or unattempted questions.

UGC NET June 2026 Admit Card

UGC NET aspirants must download the hall ticket from the NTA website. UGC NET admit card will inform candidates about the exam centre, shift, time, and exam day instructions. UGC NET hall ticket is an important document, thereby, no candidate will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a printout of the hall ticket.

Exam Day Rules

The exam body has advised candidates to read the instructions given on the UGC NET June 2026 admit card before appearing for the exam. Aspirants must carry a printed copy of the admit card downloaded from the NTA website, along with two passport-sized photographs and a valid identity proof to the examination centre.

The NTA has advised candidates to report to the exam centre at least two hours before the commencement of the exam to complete frisking and registration formalities. The registration desk will be closed 30 minutes before the exam, the official document stated.