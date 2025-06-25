UGC NET June 2025 Begins Today; Check Key Guidelines, Documents To Carry

UGC NET June 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the UGC NET June 2025 examination starting today. The exam will be held in two shifts each day: the first from 9 AM to 12 Noon, and the second from 3 PM to 6 PM. The examination will continue until June 29.

To ensure a smooth and hassle-free experience, candidates are advised to arrive early, stay calm, and strictly adhere to all exam-day guidelines.

Key Exam-Day Instructions and Guidelines



The UGC NET June 2025 examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode and will consist of two papers. Both papers will contain only multiple-choice questions (MCQs).

Paper 1 will have 50 questions worth a total of 100 marks.

Paper 2 will contain 100 questions, also carrying 100 marks.

The total duration of the examination is 3 hours (180 minutes), with no break between the papers.

Paper 1 assesses teaching and research aptitude, while Paper 2 evaluates subject-specific knowledge.

Reporting Time

Candidates must report to the exam centre before the commencement of the examination. Late entry will not be permitted under any circumstances.

The UGC NET June 2025 admit card includes the exact reporting time and venue details, which must be followed strictly for entry into the examination hall.

Documents to Carry



Candidates must bring the following items to the exam centre:

A printed copy of the UGC NET admit card

An original, valid photo ID proof (such as Aadhaar card, PAN card, Voter ID, Passport, or Driving License)

One passport-size photograph (identical to the one uploaded in the application form)

Seating and Conduct Instructions



Candidates must sit only at the seat allotted to them. In case of any discrepancy in the subject paper assigned, it must be immediately reported to the exam staff for correction.

All About UGC NET

The UGC NET is held twice a year and serves as a qualifying examination for:

Junior Research Fellowship (JRF)

Appointment as Assistant Professor

Admission to PhD programmes in Indian higher education institutions

UGC NET June 2025: Marking Scheme