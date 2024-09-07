UGC-NET June 2024 Re-test: Provisional Answer Key Released, Check Steps To Challenge

UGC-NET June 2024 Re-test: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the provisional answer keys and question papers with recorded responses for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) 2024 retest. Candidates who appeared for the re-examination can access the answer keys on the official website. The retests were conducted on August 21, 22, and 23 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 83 subjects across various cities nationwide. The objection window opened on September 7 at 5pm and will close on September 9 at 11.50pm.

The processing fee for challenges can be paid using credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI payment methods until September 9, 2024, at 11.50pm. Challenges will only be accepted if the processing fee has been paid. No other payment methods will be considered.

Submitted challenges will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If a challenge is deemed valid, the answer key will be updated and applied to all candidates' responses. Results will be based on the revised final answer key, and no individual notifications about the acceptance or rejection of challenges will be issued. The final answer key, as determined by the experts, will be conclusive.

UGC NET 2024 Retest Provisional Answer Key: Steps To Raise Objections

Visit the NTA website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on 'Challenge(s) regarding Answer Key.'

Log in using your application number and date of birth, enter the security pin and submit.

To view your marked responses and challenge the answer keys, select the 'challenge' button.

Sequential Question IDs will appear.

The ID next to each question under 'Correct Option(s)' represents the answer key used by NTA. Dropped questions are highlighted and cannot be challenged.

To challenge an option, select one or more option IDs from the provided columns by checking the box.

Upload any supporting documents by selecting 'Choose File' and ensuring all documents are in a single PDF file.

After selecting your options, click 'Submit and Review Claims' to proceed.

Review the list of Option IDs you have challenged.

Click 'Modify Your Claims' to make changes or 'Final Submit' to finalise your submission.

After saving your claims, a screen will show your challenges.

Click 'Pay Now' to make the payment. Your claims will be finalised only after the payment is successful.

Choose your payment method and pay Rs 200 for each question challenged.

In case of encountering any issues while raising objections, students can call 011-40759000 or email ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

Candidates are advised to visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in, for the latest updates.