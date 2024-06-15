UGC NET June 2024 Admit Card Released, Check Details

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the admit card for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024 exam. Candidates who have registered for the exam can visit the official website of the UGC NET to download the admit card. They will be required to enter their login credentials for accessing the cards. The admit cards are hosted on the official website of the UGC NET https://ugcnet.nta.ac.in/.

The admit card 2024 will provide detailed information, including personal details, selected subject, roll number, exam center, exam timings, and test day guidelines. Candidates must thoroughly read and adhere to the instructions on the admit card. The cards will not be sent by post, and no duplicate cards will be issued at the exam center.

UGC NET is scheduled for June 18 and will be conducted in OMR-based test mode. Earlier, on June 7, the UGC NET exam city slip 2024 was issued to notify candidates of their exam center locations.

Students will be required to present their hall ticket, a valid government-issued photo ID, and two passport-size photographs, ideally matching the one uploaded during registration in the exam hall.

In a significant change, the NTA will administer the UGC NET 2024 exam for all 83 subjects on a single day, a shift from the previous practice of holding exams over multiple days. The exam is being conducted by the NTA in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode from December 2018 onwards. UGC-NET is conducted twice every year in June and December.

Awarding of Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) and/ or eligibility for Assistant Professorship depends on the aggregate performance of the candidate in Paper-I and Paper-II of UGC-NET. The candidates qualifying only for Assistant Professorship are not eligible to be considered for the award of JRF. Candidates who qualify the eligibility test for Assistant Professorship are governed by the rules and regulations of the concerned universities/colleges/State Governments, as the case may be for recruitment of Assistant Professor.