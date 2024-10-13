UGC NET Final Answer Key 2024 Released, Check Steps To Download

UGC NET June 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) June 2024 exam. Candidates who appeared for the test can check the answer key by visiting the official UGC NET website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

NTA Final Answer Key 2024: Steps To Check

Step 1. Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Step 2. Find the 'Public Notices' section on the homepage

Step 3. Click on the UGC NET June 2024 answer key link

Step 4. A new page will open on the screen

Step 5. Check the answer key and save it

Step 6. Take a hard copy of the final answer key for future reference

UGC NET 2024: Examination Pattern

The UGC NET exam is conducted by the NTA in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The test consists of two papers, both comprising objective-type, multiple-choice questions. It determines the eligibility of candidates for the positions of 'Assistant Professor' as well as 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.

Marking Scheme

Each question carries 2 marks

There is no negative marking for incorrect answers

Unanswered questions or those marked for review will not earn any marks

If a question is deemed incorrect or ambiguous, all candidates who attempted it will receive full marks for that question

The exam was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024, in two shifts. It covers 83 subjects, including Hindi, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, and Mass Communication and Journalism.