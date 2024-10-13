UGC NET Final Answer Key 2024 Released, Check Steps To Download

NTA Final Answer Key 2024: Steps To Check
Step 1. Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in
Step 2. Find the 'Public Notices' section on the homepage
Step 3. Click on the UGC NET June 2024 answer key link
Step 4. A new page will open on the screen
Step 5. Check the answer key and save it
Step 6. Take a hard copy of the final answer key for future reference
UGC NET 2024: Examination Pattern
The UGC NET exam is conducted by the NTA in a Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode. The test consists of two papers, both comprising objective-type, multiple-choice questions. It determines the eligibility of candidates for the positions of 'Assistant Professor' as well as 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' in Indian universities and colleges.
Marking Scheme
- Each question carries 2 marks
- There is no negative marking for incorrect answers
- Unanswered questions or those marked for review will not earn any marks
- If a question is deemed incorrect or ambiguous, all candidates who attempted it will receive full marks for that question
The exam was conducted from August 21 to September 4, 2024, in two shifts. It covers 83 subjects, including Hindi, English, Kannada, Oriya, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Tamil, Arabic, Linguistics, Nepali, Marathi, Telugu, Urdu, Chinese, Dogri, Manipuri, Assamese, Gujarati, Persian, French, Spanish, Russian, Rajasthani, Labour Welfare, Library and Information Science, and Mass Communication and Journalism.