UGC-NET December 2026 Registration Begins, Check Deadline, Exam Dates

UGC-NET December 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has opened the application window for the UGC-NET December 2026 examination. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The examination will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode for 87 subjects from December 14 to December 19, 2026. Candidates aspiring to qualify for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), Assistant Professorship or admission to PhD programmes are advised to complete their application process before the deadline to avoid last-minute delays.

The deadline for submitting the application form is October 28, 2026, at 11:50pm.

UGC-NET December 2026: Important Instructions

Candidates can apply for UGC-NET December 2026 only through the online mode.

The online application form must be submitted through the NTA website. Applications submitted through any other mode will not be accepted.

Each candidate is allowed to submit only one application form.

Candidates must strictly follow the instructions provided in the information bulletin available on the NTA website. Those who fail to comply with the instructions may be disqualified.

Candidates must ensure that the email address and mobile number provided in the application form belong to them or their parents or guardians and remain accessible. The NTA will send all information and communications to the registered email address or mobile number.

Candidates facing difficulties while applying for UGC-NET December 2026 can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000 or 011-69227700. They can also email ugcnet@nta.ac.in for clarification regarding the examination.

Candidates must carefully enter their details in the application form, as changes will not be permitted after final submission. Wherever possible, candidates are advised to use Aadhaar-based verification while completing the application process, as it may facilitate registration, examination-related procedures at examination centres, and the processing of JRF-related formalities.

For applicants' convenience, registration has been enabled through Meri Pehchaan, the single sign-on service of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.

The dates mentioned in the examination schedule are tentative. Candidates will be informed if any changes are made.

Candidates are advised to visit the official NTA website for the information bulletin, eligibility criteria, and detailed subject-wise examination schedule.