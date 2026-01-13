UGC NET December 2025 Provisional Answer Keys To Be Out Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released an advisory for the candidates of UGC NET December 2025 exam informing them about the release of provisional answer keys. As per the advisory, the provisional answer keys, question paper and recorded responses for the UGC-NET December 2025 exam will be made available by January 15, 2026. The keys will be published on the official website of NTA (https://ugcnet.nta.nic.in).

"Upon display of the provisional answer keys, candidates will be able to view the question paper along with their recorded responses and will be provided an opportunity submit representations, as per the prescribed process, within the notified schedule," noted the release.

The exams were conducted from December 31, 2025, January 2, 3, 5,6 and 7, 2026 in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode for 85 subjects across various cities across the country.

Candidates are also advised to regularly visit the official NTA UGC-NET website for updates related to the answer key process and further announcements pertaining to the UGC-NET December 2025 exam.