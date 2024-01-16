UGC NET December 2023 Result: Scorecards To Be Out Tomorrow, Check Details

UGC NET December 2023 Result: Candidates will be able to download their scorecards from official website.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the result of the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) December 2023 tomorrow. Earlier, the result was scheduled to be announced on January 10, but later it was extended to January 17.

The release of the result was delayed due to a re-examination round conducted for candidates who were unable to attend the initially scheduled exam date due to flooding and adverse conditions caused by Cyclone Michaung in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh. Candidates will be able to access their results on the official website once they are out.



UGC NET December 2023 Result To Be Announced On January 17, Check Details

The official website stated, "NTA announced in the information bulletin that the result of UGC - NET December 2023 will be declared on January 10, 2024, but due to a Natural Calamity (Michaung) in Chennai and Andhra Pradesh, a re-exam was conducted in the interest of candidates. Therefore, the final result of the aforementioned examination will be declared on January 17, 2024, on the website ugcnet.nta.ac.in."



UGC NET Answer Key December 2023 Released, Check Steps To Download, Challenge

UGC NET December Result 2023: Steps To Check

Go to the official website, ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the UGC NET December results section.

Provide your application number and date of birth to log in.

Review and download your results.

Print a copy for future reference.

The examination was conducted by the National Testing Agency for 83 subjects across 292 cities nationwide. A total of 9,45,918 candidates took the examination held from December 6, 2023, to December 19, 2023.

Candidates are advised to check the NTA's official websites for the latest updates.