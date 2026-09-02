UGC-NET 2026 Re-Exam: NTA Releases City Slip For English, Commerce, Sociology Papers

UGC-NET 2026 Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the advance city intimation slip for the re-examination of the English, Commerce, and Sociology papers, scheduled for September 9 and 10, 2026. Candidates can check their allotted examination city through the official UGC-NET portal using their login credentials. The advance city intimation slip will help candidates plan their travel and accommodation arrangements in advance.

In case of any difficulty in downloading or checking the examination city intimation slip for UGC-NET June 2026, candidates can contact the NTA helpline at 011-40759000.

The testing agency on August 28 declared the UGC-NET June 2026 results for 84 of the 87 subjects.

The re-examination for three subjects, English, Commerce, and Sociology, was announced after the NTA received several complaints about multiple errors in these papers.

Accordingly, the NTA constituted a committee to examine the reported errors. The committee found that the three papers contained several factual, typographical, and translation errors, including misspelled names of prominent scholars, garbled book titles, errors in the wording of question stems, grammatical errors, gender and number agreement errors, punctuation mistakes, and non-standard coined terms for established concepts. It also found that a significant number of questions had been repeated from previously administered examinations.

The committee recommended that, in the interest of conducting a fair and error-free examination, the three papers should be re-conducted.