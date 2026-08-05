UGC NET 2026 Result Delay: Assam-Based Political Party Warns NTA Of Protest

The delay in the release of the UGC-NET June 2026 provisional answer key and results has drawn sharp criticism from Assam-based political party Raijor Dal and its youth wing, Jatiya Yuva Bahini. The organisations on Wednesday demanded an immediate explanation from the National Testing Agency (NTA), warning that they would launch a democratic protest if the uncertainty continues.

Addressing a press conference at the Guwahati Press Club, Raijor Dal spokesperson Martand Dihingia said candidates across the country have been waiting for more than a month without any official communication from the NTA regarding the provisional answer key or the declaration of results.

He said the prolonged delay has caused anxiety among aspirants, many of whom are awaiting the UGC-NET outcome to apply for PhD admissions, Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) positions, and Assistant Professor posts, where qualifying the examination is an essential eligibility criterion.

Questioning the silence of the examination agency, Dihingia asked why no official update had been issued despite several weeks having passed since the examination. He urged the NTA to explain the reason for the delay and announce a clear timeline for releasing both the provisional answer key and the final results.

Raijor Dal and Jatiya Yuva Bahini also called for an independent inquiry into the delay. The organisations said any investigation should be conducted by an external agency instead of the NTA to ensure transparency and accountability. They added that the inquiry should identify the reasons behind the delay and recommend measures to prevent similar issues in future examinations.

Responding to questions on the recent change in the Union Education Ministry, Dihingia said a change in leadership alone would not address students' concerns unless examination-related issues are resolved promptly. He stressed that timely communication and transparency are essential to restoring candidates' confidence in the examination process.

The organisations said they are finalising their next course of action and will soon announce a democratic protest programme if the NTA continues to remain silent on the matter.

Appealing for an early resolution, Raijor Dal urged the examination authority to end the uncertainty without further delay, stating that thousands of UGC-NET aspirants should not have to wait indefinitely for updates on such a crucial national examination.