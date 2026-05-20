UGC NET 2026 Registration Ends Today: Check Step By Step Application Process Here

UGC NET 2026 Registration: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the UGC NET June 2026 registration process today, May 20, at 11:50 PM on the official website. Candidates who have not yet applied for the examination are advised to complete the online registration process before the deadline to avoid last-minute issues. Applicants must fill out the application form, upload required documents, and pay the prescribed examination fee to complete the registration successfully. NTA has also instructed candidates to carefully verify all details entered in the application form, as corrections may not be allowed later. The detailed step-by-step application and DigiLocker authentication process has also been released for candidates.

UGC NET June 2026 Registration Process

Candidates can follow the steps below to complete the UGC NET 2026 application process:

Visit the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the "Register / New Registration" option available on the homepage.

Carefully read all instructions and guidelines.

Accept the declaration checkbox and click on "Click Here to Proceed".

The system will redirect candidates to DigiLocker authentication.

UGC NET June 2026: DigiLocker Registration for New Users

Candidates who do not have a DigiLocker account can create one by following these steps:

Click on "Sign Up".

Enter mobile number and complete OTP verification.

Select identity type such as Aadhaar, PAN, or Driving License.

Fill in personal details including name, date of birth, gender, username, and PIN.

Click on "Verify" to proceed further.

How to Submit the UGC NET 2026 Application Form?

After successful authentication, the UGC NET registration form will open automatically. Candidates need to:

Fill in personal, contact, and educational details.

Set security questions and enter CAPTCHA.

Carefully review all details before final submission.

Click on "Submit" to generate the application number.

Important Instructions for UGC NET 2026 Candidates

NTA has advised candidates to carefully check all information entered in the application form before paying the fee. Details such as:

Candidate's name

Parents' names

Category

PwD status

Subject opted

Exam city preferences should be verified properly, as changes may not be allowed later. Only candidates who successfully pay the examination fee will be considered to have completed the registration process.