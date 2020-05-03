M.Phil, Ph.D Viva To Be Held Through Video Conferencing

The UGC has asked to conduct PhD and MPhil viva exams through video conferencing.

In the guidelines issued to universities, to avoid academic losses due to COVID-19 lockdown, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has asked to conduct PhD and MPhil viva exams through video conferencing. "The universities may conduct the Ph.D. and M. Phil. Viva -Voce Examinations through Video Conferencing using Google, Skype, Microsoft Technologies or any other reliable and mutually convenient technology," the UGC has said.

The UGC had constituted expert committees under the Chairmanship of Professor RC Kuhad to frame new guidelines on exams and academic calendar for universities in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown. The common objective of all the recommendations given by the committee is to expedite the academic formalities without compromising the quality of the teaching.

"While conducting the Viva-Voce Examination through Video Conferencing using electronic means, it may be ensured that it will be open to be attended by members of the Research Advisory Committee, all faculty members of the department, research scholars and other interested experts/ researchers, besides the Research Supervisor and Expert(s)/Examiner(s), as applicable," it said emphasizing on the sanctity of the viva exams. "It is also imperative on the part of the university to maintain due record of the same, including the report signed by Expert(s)/ Examiner(s) appointed for conducting the same," it added.

It has also given six months relaxation to all those students whose maximum period for submission of dissertation or thesis has either expired or is expiring during the COVID-19 pandemic.

