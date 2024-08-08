University Body Issues SOPs For Implementation Of National Credit Framework

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has issued new Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) for the implementation of the National Credit Framework (NCrF) across Higher Education, Vocational Education, Training and Skilling (VETS), and School Education.

Integration Across Education Levels

The SOPs aim to integrate higher education, technical education, and vocational training by dismantling existing barriers and enabling students to earn, store, accumulate, and redeem credits through the Academic Bank of Credit (ABC). This integration allows educational institutions to design flexible, need-based curricula that foster creative combinations of subjects and disciplines.

Under the NCrF and National Higher Education Qualification Framework (NHEQF), institutions are encouraged to offer a range of learning trajectories and career options, specifying learning outcomes and competencies aligned with NCrF levels and assessment bands.

Establishing Equivalence and Flexibility

The SOPs also address the need to establish equivalence between general, higher, and vocational education. This includes allowing students to earn credits through various authorized sources, thus supporting diverse academic and career pathways. The guidelines emphasize transforming education and training systems to meet emerging skill requirements for life, work, and sustainable development.

Integrating Vocational Education in Higher Education

Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) are encouraged to integrate vocational and skill-based courses into their UG and PG programs. Up to 50% of the total credit requirement for these programs can be fulfilled through skill-based courses of appropriate NCrF levels. HEIs can either develop their own NHEQF or NSQF-aligned courses or adopt those approved on the National Qualification Register (NQR) portal.

These vocational courses can be integrated into the curriculum or offered as additional standalone courses. HEIs may issue certificates for these courses upon successful assessment, with the option to provide Skill India branding.

Standalone Skill-Based Courses

HEIs may also offer standalone skill-based courses to learners beyond their regular UG/PG students. For NSQF courses, HEIs recognised as Awarding Bodies (AB) by the National Council for Vocational Education and Training (NCVET) can issue NCVET certificates. These courses must adhere to quality and industry standards, with the necessary infrastructure and resources.

Bridge Courses and Online Platforms

Bridge courses can be conducted through various modes, including offline, online, or blended formats, using recognized platforms such as SWAYAM. The SOPs also outline procedures for integrating courses from educational technology companies into curricula, subject to regulatory guidelines.

Status of Awarding Bodies

Institutes of National Importance, including IITs, NITs, and IIMs, have been granted deemed awarding body status, allowing them to offer and award qualifications nationally. Other HEIs can seek recognition as awarding bodies through a simplified process.

Transitioning Between Education Levels

For students transitioning between vocational and general education, expert committees at HEIs will identify gaps and recommend bridge courses to facilitate eligibility and admission.

Check the detailed SOPs here