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UGC Invites Applications For Distance, Online Learning Courses For 2026-27

UGC invites applications from higher education institutions for recognition to offer online and distance courses from January 2027 session.

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UGC Invites Applications For Distance, Online Learning Courses For 2026-27
Institutions can apply online between September 1 and 15, 2026.

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has opened the application window for higher education institutions seeking recognition to offer courses through Open and Distance Learning (ODL) and online modes. The application process is for programmes planned for the January-February 2027 academic session and onwards.

As per the UGC notice issued on August 31, eligible institutions can submit their applications from September 1 to September 15, 2026. Applications will have to be submitted through the UGC Distance Education Bureau (DEB) portal.

Last Date To Submit Documents Is September 25

After submitting the online application, institutions will also have to send the original affidavit and required annexures in hard copy. These documents must reach the Joint Secretary, Distance Education Bureau, UGC, at its New Delhi office by September 25, 2026.

The UGC has said that submitting an application does not mean that the institution has been granted recognition. Each application will be checked to ensure that the institution meets the requirements under the UGC rules for online and distance education programmes.

UGC Recognition Required For Online, Distance Courses

The Commission has also clarified that the application window remains open throughout the year for institutions that are eligible to offer online programmes and for Category-I institutions eligible to offer ODL programmes.

Institutions planning to introduce or continue online or distance programmes for the January-February 2027 session and later should complete the application process within the given deadlines.

The UGC has advised institutions to check the Distance Education Bureau website for details about the application fee and other updates related to the recognition process.

The notice was issued by Sudeep Singh Jain, Secretary, UGC, on August 31, 2026.

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