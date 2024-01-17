UGC Introduces 'Sakhi Niwas' For Allotting Accommodation To Female Students

The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released a notification regarding an initiative about allotment of land for setting up hostel for female students. The initiative called 'Sakhi Niwas' is introduced under the Umbrella scheme of Mission Shakti. As part of the initiative, the women who move to Tier-1 and metro cities from rural areas in search of better educational and employment opportunities will be provided with safe and affordable accommodation. The hostel will have all the fundamental amenities such as lodging, meals and day-care facilities for their children.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development (MWCD) has suggested to identify suitable land /built up space within the campuses of the universities for establishing Working women Hostel (WWH). If the universities provide such space, the cost of construction and /or management cost for running the facility can be provided by MCWD.

The official notification by the commission read, "As you are aware, India's progress in STEM education sees a commendable 43% representation of women graduates. The labour force participation of women has increased from 23.3% to 37%. The vision of Prime Minister is that the women should lead in the Amrit Kaal, as without ensuring their progress, the overall progress of society is not possible."

"One of the key factors prompting women and girls from rural areas to relocate to Tier-I and metro cities is availability of better educational and employment opportunities there," added the notification.

"As there is a need for safe and affordable accommodation for them. In response to this challenge, Sakhi Niwas (Working Women's Hostel), a component of the Umbrella scheme of Mission Shakti, emerges as a beacon of hope. It offers a secure haven equipped with fundamental amenities such as lodging, meals and day-care facilities for their children, wherever feasible. This initiative operates on a nominal cost basis, catering to the needs of working women in urban, semi-urban or even rural areas, where employment avenues for women exist," added the notification.

However, the Sakhi Niwas component provides for only the rental models for working women hostel.