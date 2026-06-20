UGC Foreign University Initiative: 15 Global Universities To Set Up Campuses in India

UGC Foreign University: The Ministry of Education has highlighted the growing internationalisation of higher education in India under the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. In a recent post on X, the ministry said that the UGC (Setting up and Operation of Campuses of Foreign Higher Educational Institutions in India) Regulations, 2023 have strengthened India's global academic presence while promoting quality and competition in the higher education sector.

According to the ministry, 15 foreign universities have received Letters of Intent (LoIs) under the regulations, paving the way for the establishment of their campuses in India. The initiative is aimed at bringing globally recognised institutions closer to Indian students and creating new opportunities for higher learning without requiring students to travel abroad.

The Ministry of Education stated that the foreign university campuses will offer world-class education and research opportunities within India. The move is expected to improve academic collaboration, facilitate knowledge exchange, and provide students access to international curricula and teaching methodologies.

The initiative aligns with the broader goals of NEP 2020, which seeks to transform India's education landscape by encouraging innovation, research, and global engagement.

The ministry's infographic noted that these institutions are expected to maintain student-teacher ratios ranging from 12:1 to 25:1, ensuring greater academic support and personalised learning experiences.

Another key advantage highlighted by the government is affordability. Students pursuing degrees at these campuses could benefit from fee reductions ranging between 18% and 74% compared to studying at the same institutions overseas.

This could make international education more accessible to a larger section of Indian students while reducing the financial burden associated with studying abroad.

The development marks a significant step towards positioning India as a global education hub and expanding access to international-quality higher education within the country.