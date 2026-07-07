Prime Minister Modi Announces IIM Bangalore's First Overseas Campus In Indonesia

India's global education footprint is set to expand as IIM Bangalore will establish its first overseas campus in Indonesia, PM Narendra Modi announced during his official visit to the Southeast Asian nation. The announcement came after high-level talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto, where both countries signed several agreements to strengthen cooperation in education, technology, artificial intelligence (AI), startups, and space research.

Speaking at a joint press conference, PM Narendra Modi said that India and Indonesia have agreed to establish a campus of IIM Bangalore in Indonesia. He noted that the initiative will provide quality management education to students across the ASEAN region and strengthen educational ties between the two countries.

The PM highlighted that both India and Indonesia have young populations with strong technological capabilities. He said the two nations will work together in emerging sectors such as artificial intelligence, telecommunications, digital public infrastructure, and startups to create more opportunities for young people.

The move is being seen as a major step in taking India's world-class management education beyond its borders while increasing academic collaboration with Southeast Asian countries.

Along with the announcement of the IIM Bangalore overseas campus, India and Indonesia signed several agreements focused on future-ready sectors. These include partnerships in AI, telecommunications, startup ecosystems, and digital public infrastructure.

The leaders also agreed to deepen cooperation in the space sector. According to PM Modi, both countries have shared a trusted partnership in space research for decades and will now expand collaboration through joint research, technology sharing, and capacity-building initiatives.

The discussions also covered sustainable farming and agro-technology, with both nations agreeing to exchange best practices that can support agricultural development.

The announcement came during PM Modi's official visit to Indonesia, where he received a ceremonial welcome from President Prabowo Subianto. The visit is the first leg of his three-nation diplomatic tour, which also includes Australia and New Zealand.