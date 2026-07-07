Astra Missiles, BrahMos Batteries: India Eyes Big Deals During PM Modi's Indonesia Tour

Several positive outcomes are likely to come India's way during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ongoing visit to Indonesia. New Delhi and Jakarta are expected to sign several major strategic, defence and economic pacts, with cooperation spanning missile systems, critical minerals, and maritime infrastructure, sources familiar with the matter told NDTV.

PM Modi has landed in Jakarta, where he received a grand ceremonial welcome at the Istana Merdeka, the Presidential Palace in Jakarta.

What's On PM Modi's Agenda?

Sources said that one of the biggest likely outcomes is Indonesia's decision to import India's indigenous Astra air-to-air missiles. The move comes after India demonstrated the success of the missile capabilities during Operation Sindoor.

Indonesia also wants to expand its BrahMos missile inventory, and for that India is expected to support Jakarta by supplying additional BrahMos missile batteries, sources said.

Defence cooperation has emerged as a key pillar of India-Indonesia bilateral ties. Over the years, security relations have grown significantly in recent years through joint military exercises and defence collaboration, with Indonesia's acquing India's indigenous BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles.

To strengthen the critical mineral supply chain, sources said India will also invest in the manufacturing of steel, nickel and rare earth permanent magnets in Indonesia.

In another significant development, sources said that New Delhi is planning to support the development of Indonesia-specific electronic voting machines (EVMs). The move is being seen as a major endorsement of India's election management model and reflects growing institutional cooperation between the two countries.

Moreover, India and Indonesia are also set to jointly develop Sabang port, which overlooks the Strait of Malacca and is 100 miles away from India's Great Nicobar port project, as per the sources.

What India Said So Far

On PM Modi's tour, the foreign minister said the visit marks a significant step in advancing the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In a post on X, the ministry said, "Prime Minister Narendra Modi was accorded a grand ceremonial welcome at the Istana Merdeka, the Presidential Palace in Jakarta. The visit marks a significant step in advancing the India-Indonesia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, opening new avenues for cooperation across priority sectors while reinforcing the deep trust, shared values and enduring friendship that bind the two countries."