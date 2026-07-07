India, Indonesia Chart Roadmap To Deepen Defence, Maritime And Economic Ties

India and Indonesia on Tuesday unveiled an expansive roadmap to elevate their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto agreeing to significantly deepen cooperation in defence, maritime security, critical minerals, digital connectivity, trade and regional security amid growing geopolitical uncertainty in the Indo-Pacific.

The joint statement issued after bilateral talks in Jakarta outlined an ambitious agenda spanning defence industrial collaboration, counter-terrorism, supply chain resilience, energy security, cultural exchanges and multilateral coordination, reflecting the increasing strategic importance both countries attach to one another.

PM Modi is on a three-day state visit to Indonesia from July 6 to 8 at the invitation of President Prabowo. The visit follows Prabowo's visit to India in January 2025 as the Chief Guest for India's 76th Republic Day celebrations and is being viewed as a key milestone in strengthening ties between two of Asia's largest democracies and major maritime powers.

The two leaders held delegation-level and one-on-one discussions at Jakarta's Istana Merdeka, addressed issues ranging from bilateral cooperation to regional developments, witnessed the exchange of several agreements and inaugurated restoration work at the UNESCO-listed Prambanan Temple complex in Yogyakarta with Indian assistance.

One of the most significant outcomes of the visit was the decision to substantially expand defence and maritime cooperation. Both countries agreed to intensify collaboration in joint military exercises, defence technology, co-production of military equipment, hydrography, maritime domain awareness, defence research, shipbuilding and maintenance facilities.

The joint statement also highlighted the elevation of defence ties through cooperation on the BrahMos missile system and an Air-to-Air Missile Cooperation Agreement, signalling growing trust between the two strategic partners.

India and Indonesia reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening maritime security in the Indo-Pacific, renewing cooperation on maritime safety, coastal surveillance, humanitarian assistance, disaster response, pollution control and search-and-rescue operations. Indonesia also welcomed closer engagement with India's Information Fusion Centre-Indian Ocean Region, where an Indonesian liaison officer has now been positioned.

Economic cooperation emerged as another major pillar of the discussions.

The leaders acknowledged the complementarities between India's "Viksit Bharat 2047" vision and Indonesia's "Indonesia Emas 2045" national development agenda, expressing confidence that deeper economic integration could unlock significant new opportunities.

Both sides committed themselves to addressing tariff and non-tariff barriers, improving market access and accelerating bilateral investment through existing economic dialogue mechanisms.

Particular emphasis was placed on collaboration in critical minerals and rare earths, sectors that have acquired strategic importance amid global efforts to diversify supply chains for electric vehicles, clean energy technologies and advanced manufacturing.

The two countries welcomed agreements involving India's Steel Authority of India Ltd. (SAIL), Indonesian steel major Krakatau Steel and other entities to explore stainless steel manufacturing and strengthen mineral supply chains.

Financial connectivity also featured prominently in the discussions.

Both governments welcomed progress towards operationalising local currency settlement mechanisms between the Reserve Bank of India and Bank Indonesia as well as implementation of a cross-border QR payment linkage. Officials believe these initiatives will reduce transaction costs, facilitate tourism, support students and boost trade, particularly among micro, small and medium enterprises.

Indonesia also launched the Indonesia Open Network (ION), modelled on India's Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), to expand digital commerce opportunities for Indonesian businesses.

On security, both leaders adopted a strong position against terrorism, condemning it "in all its forms and manifestations" and calling for decisive international action against globally proscribed terrorists and organisations listed under the UN Security Council sanctions regime.

India and Indonesia agreed to intensify cooperation against terror financing, online radicalisation, cyber threats, organised crime and violent extremism while advancing negotiations for a bilateral counter-terrorism agreement.

Emerging technologies received considerable attention during the summit.

The two countries agreed to strengthen collaboration in artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, digital public infrastructure, financial technology, computer emergency response systems and protection of critical information infrastructure.

The leaders also reaffirmed cooperation in science, innovation and outer space. Indonesia appreciated India's support for launching Indonesian satellites and training space professionals, while India acknowledged Indonesia's continued support for its satellite and Gaganyaan human spaceflight programme through facilities at Biak.

Connectivity projects also gained momentum.

President Prabowo welcomed India's interest in participating in the integrated development of Sabang Port near the entrance to the Malacca Strait, a strategically important maritime location close to India's Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Both governments agreed to explore modalities for cooperation covering shipbuilding, port infrastructure, cruise tourism, offshore energy support services and digital connectivity.

The leaders also called for greater maritime and air connectivity and agreed to expedite plans under the Andaman-Aceh connectivity initiative.

Beyond strategic cooperation, the visit carried a strong cultural dimension.

PM Modi and Prabowo jointly inaugurated restoration work at the Prambanan Temple complex, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, being undertaken with Indian assistance. India also presented a replica of the ninth-century Nalanda Copper Plate to Indonesia.

Recognising deep civilisational links, the two countries announced that 2026-27 would be commemorated as the "Tagore-Dewantara Year of India-Indonesia Cultural and Educational Diplomacy", marking the centenary of Rabindranath Tagore's 1927 visit to Indonesia through year-long cultural, educational and academic programmes.

On regional issues, the two leaders reaffirmed support for a free, open, inclusive and rules-based Indo-Pacific anchored in international law and the 1982 UN Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS). They reiterated support for ASEAN centrality, deeper ASEAN-India cooperation and stronger coordination through forums including BRICS, the G20, the Indian Ocean Rim Association and the East Asia Summit.

Indonesia reaffirmed its support for India's BRICS chairship in 2026, while India pledged support for Indonesia's role as a BRICS member.

The joint statement also reflected convergence on reforming global governance institutions, including expansion of the UN Security Council, strengthening the voice of the Global South and building more resilient international supply chains.

As geopolitical competition intensifies across the Indo-Pacific, the outcomes of PM Modi's visit underscore New Delhi's efforts to strengthen partnerships with key Southeast Asian nations while reinforcing Indonesia's growing role as a pivotal regional power. The breadth of agreements announced suggests that India-Indonesia ties are evolving beyond traditional diplomatic engagement into a comprehensive strategic partnership encompassing security, technology, trade and shared regional leadership.