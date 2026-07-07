"Golden Chapter In Ties": PM Modi Unveils Ambitious India-Indonesia Agenda

Declaring that India and Indonesia are entering "a golden chapter" in their bilateral ties, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced an ambitious expansion of cooperation spanning defence, technology, healthcare, maritime security, education, critical minerals and digital connectivity after wide-ranging talks with Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto in Jakarta.

Speaking during a joint press statement with President Prabowo, PM Modi said the two countries were elevating their comprehensive strategic partnership with a series of agreements that would deepen cooperation across strategic and economic sectors while reinforcing their shared vision for the Indo-Pacific.

"I am confident that today marks the beginning of a golden chapter in the India-Indonesia partnership. This golden chapter will have a profoundly positive impact on the 21st century and on humanity as a whole," the prime minister said.

He began his remarks by thanking President Prabowo for the warm welcome and expressed gratitude after being conferred Indonesia's highest civilian honour earlier in the day. Calling it a tribute to the people of India and the enduring friendship between the two nations, PM Modi said the award reflected the "historic and heartfelt relationship" shared by India and Indonesia.

Highlighting the evolution of bilateral ties since the launch of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership in 2018, PM Modi said the relationship had acquired "new energy, new trust and new depth".

A key focus of the discussions was strengthening defence and maritime cooperation. PM Modi said both sides had agreed to expand defence exchanges, disaster management cooperation and industrial collaboration. The two countries' coast guards will also work more closely to enhance maritime safety and security in the Indian Ocean.

"As two close maritime nations, we have decided to strengthen cooperation in the blue economy, port development and maritime trade," he said, underlining the strategic importance of the Indo-Pacific region.

Economic and development cooperation also figured prominently during the talks. PM Modi said India had shared its experience with flagship welfare initiatives such as the Mid-Day Meal Scheme and the Public Distribution System and that both countries would now take this collaboration "to the next level".

Healthcare emerged as another major pillar of the partnership. PM Modi announced that an agreement signed during the visit would make high-quality and affordable Indian medicines more easily available to Indonesian citizens while also supporting the capacity building of Indonesian doctors and healthcare workers.

India will also supply wheat seeds developed by Indian scientists to strengthen Indonesia's food security and collaborate on sustainable agriculture and agri-technology through the exchange of best practices.

Technology and innovation received significant attention, with PM Modi describing the 21st century as a "technology-driven century".

"Both India and Indonesia are youthful nations full of energy. Our young people have a natural inclination towards technology. Today we have signed an important agreement to strengthen cooperation in artificial intelligence, telecommunications and digital public infrastructure," he said.

The Prime Minister also announced plans to establish a campus of the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore in Indonesia, saying the institution would serve students across the ASEAN region and strengthen educational links between India and South-east Asia.

In the space sector, PM Modi said the two countries had decided to expand collaboration through joint research, technology sharing and capacity building, building on decades of successful cooperation.

Recognising the growing importance of resilient supply chains, PM Modi said India and Indonesia had reached an agreement to strengthen cooperation in critical minerals and steel. He also announced a new phase of industrial partnership between companies from both countries in stainless steel production and rare-earth magnets.

One of the major announcements for business and travellers was the planned integration of India's Unified Payments Interface (UPI) with Indonesia's payment system.

"People-to-people ties are the greatest strength of our relationship. We are delighted that India's UPI will be integrated with Indonesia's payment system. This will strengthen both ease of doing business and ease of travel," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister also highlighted the deep cultural links between the two countries. He said he would join President Prabowo in Yogyakarta on Wednesday to launch a conservation project for the Prambanan Temple, describing the millennium-old monument as a symbol of the shared civilisational heritage of India and Indonesia.

PM Modi further announced that the two countries would jointly celebrate the centenary of Rabindranath Tagore's historic visit to Indonesia as the "Tagore and Dewantara Year of Cultural and Educational Diplomacy", honouring both the Nobel laureate and Indonesia's first education minister, Ki Hajar Dewantara.

On democratic cooperation, PM Modi welcomed a new memorandum of understanding between the election commissions of the two countries, saying it would further strengthen institutional collaboration.

Turning to regional and global issues, PM Modi said India and Indonesia shared a common outlook on the Indo-Pacific and reiterated New Delhi's consistent support for ASEAN centrality.

Addressing international conflicts, the Prime Minister stressed the need for dialogue and diplomacy in an increasingly uncertain world and reiterated India's long-standing position on the Israel-Palestine issue.

"In this period of global uncertainty, India believes that the role of dialogue and diplomacy has become more important than ever before. On Palestine, we support a two-state solution and long-term peace," he said.

Concluding his address on an optimistic note, PM Modi said both nations stood at the threshold of a transformative era.

"We share a common culture in our history, mutual trust in our present, and shared prosperity in our future. Together, we will realise the aspirations of 'Indonesia Emas' and 'Viksit Bharat'," he said.