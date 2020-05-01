UGC Focuses On Training Teachers In ICT, Online Teaching Tools

UGC has suggested the universities to prepare e-content/e-lab experiment.

The University Grants Commission (UGC), in its new academic guidelines for colleges and universities has emphasized on training teachers in information and communication technology (ICT). The UGC's guidelines came on April 29 to continue the educational process in universities where teaching-learning process and research activities have been badly disrupted due to lockdown that has been imposed in the country to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Among all suggestions which includes academic calendar, examination forms, etc. the UGC has said the faculty should be adequately trained for the use of ICT and online teaching tools.

The university teachers should be trained such that they complete about 25% of the syllabus through online teaching and 75% syllabus through face to face teaching, UGC has said.

It also said the universities should strengthen the mechanism of mentor-mentee counselling through a dedicated portal on university website to impart timely guidance and counselling to the students. Besides, the faculty advisor and supervisor assigned to each student should maintain regular communication with the students.

It has also asked the universities to develop virtual classroom and video conferencing facility and has asked them to train all teaching staff with the use of the technology.

For research based courses, UGC has recommended teachers to make use of virtual laboratories, sharing the recorded visuals of laboratory work and digital resources available.

It has suggested the universities to prepare e-content/e-lab experiment.

